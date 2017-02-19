 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Video: The incredible moment a fire engine tumbles off side of freeway during massive US storm

Associated Press

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least two people.

A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.
The storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the ocean was at its most fierce late yesterday, dropping over 8 inches of rain in one area, and was expected to last until today.

The region appeared to dodge any major disasters, but in the desert town of Victorville, several cars were washed down a flooded street, and one man was found dead in a submerged vehicle after others were rescued, San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

And in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, a man was electrocuted when a tree falling in heavy rain downed power lines that hit his car.

Later in the same neighbourhood, a sinkhole swallowed two cars, the second on live TV as viewers watched it teeter on the edge before plunging in.

Thankfully no-one was hurt when the truck plunged off the storm-damaged road.
Firefighters rescued one person from the first car, and the driver got out of the second before it fell. No one was injured.

Inland at the Cajon Pass, the shoulder of Interstate 15 crumbled and sent a parked firetruck spilling over the side, but no one was hurt.

There were several traffic deaths on slick and flooded roads also, but it was difficult to say which were a direct result of the storm.

North America

