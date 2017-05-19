Video: Incredible moment ferry slams into dock and sends containers flying in the Caribbean

A massive ferry in the Caribbean port of Santo Domingo has been caught on camera as it crashes into the dock in spectacular fashion, leaving a mass of crushed containers in its wake.

The Kydon ferry crashed into the dock around 8am local time yesterday during docking manoeuvres, according to vessel tracking website FleetMon.

The dramatic footage shows the moment the vessel slowly grinds its way down the dock, with a gangway collecting containers behind it, before eventually coming to rest.

Wide angle drone footage then shows the full scale of the damage as workers in high-vis vests look to asses the scene.