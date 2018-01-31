Video: Inconsiderate ute driver flees the scene after crashing into parked car in Australia

A ute driver has been captured on camera fleeing the scene after slamming into the back of a parked car outside a group of shops outside Melbourne.

Dashcam video captured from a car passing by shows the shocking scene unfold on Ballarat Road in Braybrook, west of Melbourne earlier this week.

Footage shows a white ute reversing then fleeing the scene, revealing a black car with its rear end smashed in.

A person attempts to chase the ute down the road, trying to get them to stop, but to no avail.