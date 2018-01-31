 

Video: Inconsiderate ute driver flees the scene after crashing into parked car in Australia

A ute driver has been captured on camera fleeing the scene after slamming into the back of a parked car outside a group of shops outside Melbourne.

Dashcam caught the shocking incident unfold as another person tried to chase the ute down.
Source: Facebook/Dash Cam Owners of Australia

Dashcam video captured from a car passing by shows the shocking scene unfold on Ballarat Road in Braybrook, west of Melbourne earlier this week.

Footage shows a white ute reversing then fleeing the scene, revealing a black car with its rear end smashed in.

A person attempts to chase the ute down the road, trying to get them to stop, but to no avail.

The video, posted to the Dash Cam Owners of Australia Facebook page, has been viewed more than 80,000 times since being posted yesterday.

