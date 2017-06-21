Video: Incident at Brussels train station where man wearing explosive belt was reportedly 'neutralised' by police

Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station.

The station and a main square have been evacuated.

Reuters, citing Belgian media are reporting that police have "neutralised" a person wearing an explosive belt.

Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city's Central station today. Meys could not say what had caused the blast.

He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.