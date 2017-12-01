 

Video: 'I'm supposed to know this?' Meghan Markle fails British knowledge test prior to becoming UK citizen

Meghan Markle will face grilling questions when she sits her British citizenship test prior to marrying Prince Harry next year.

Over a year before the actress became engaged to British royalty, she attempted some questions with entertaining results.
However, the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex has already sat a test on some aspects of "British-ness."

In mid-2016, several months before it was revealed Markle was dating a member of the Royal family, the actress was interviewed by UK television channel Dave. 

The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.
She was handed a series of cards asking her questions, to which she replied "I'm supposed to know this?" 

The actress is quizzed on the national animals of England, Wales and Scotland. 

"Lions and unicorns and dragons, oh my," she said. 

It was a wide-ranging and often revealing discussion.
Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Monday. 

