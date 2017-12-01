Video: 'I'm supposed to know this?' Meghan Markle fails British knowledge test prior to becoming UK citizen

Meghan Markle will face grilling questions when she sits her British citizenship test prior to marrying Prince Harry next year.

However, the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex has already sat a test on some aspects of "British-ness."

In mid-2016, several months before it was revealed Markle was dating a member of the Royal family, the actress was interviewed by UK television channel Dave.

She was handed a series of cards asking her questions, to which she replied "I'm supposed to know this?"

The actress is quizzed on the national animals of England, Wales and Scotland.

"Lions and unicorns and dragons, oh my," she said.