Video: 'I'm Muslim and I trust you. Do you trust me? Manchester man offering free hugs embraced by strangers

A Muslim man has been mending bridges in Manchester by offering free hugs to strangers in the street, days after a deadly suicide blast at a pop concert killed 22 last week.

Baktash Noori, a video blogger, filmed himself standing in the street blindfolded with a sign next to him that read: "I'm Muslim and I trust you. Do you trust me enough for a hug?"

Video shows dozens of passersby in the English city's Market Street stop and hug Noori.

"I did not expect so many people to come and hug me, let alone give me such positive comments, but it was the best thing I've ever done," Noori told the Manchester Evening News.

"With every hug, the comments I received were amazing, some were getting all teary and it's not hard to tell by a persons hug and tone of voice how much better their and my day became because of this."

Twenty-two people died and dozens more were injured when a 22-year-old radicalised Muslim suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert on May 23.