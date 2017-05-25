Video: Hundreds of troops deployed to London streets after Manchester bombing

Security forces rounded up more suspects today over the deadly Manchester concert blast and soldiers fanned out across the country to national landmarks as an on-edge Britain tries to thwart the possibility of additional attacks.

Government officials said nearly 1,000 soldiers were deployed to Buckingham Palace, Parliament and other high-profile sites across the country.

Britain's terror threat level was raised to "critical" on Wednesday over concerns another attack could be imminent.

Meanwhile, a Libyan security spokesman says the father of the Manchester bomber has been arrested in Tripoli.

Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.

This takes the total number of arrests to five, including two of the bomber's brothers who were previously arrested.