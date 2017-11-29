Video: Huge chunk of ice breaks off glacier in Chile

A large portion of the Grey Glacier in Chile has broken off, experts said on Tuesday.

Still photos of the detached iceberg show the large section referred to as the "western tongue," floating next to the glacier.

The block of ice is 350 meters (1,148 ft.) long and 280 meters (1,247 ft.) wide.

An official from the Torres del Paine National Park, where the Grey Glacier is located, said the detachment "very probably has to do with climate change."

Dr. Ricardo Jana, a glacier expert with Chile's Antarctic Institute, said the iceberg may be a problem for shops if the portion breaks into smaller pieces.