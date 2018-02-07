 

Video: Hotel left leaning precariously as CCTV captures horror of 6.4 Taiwan quake

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck today near the coast of Taiwan, and people may be trapped inside a building.

The large building in Hualien looked very close to collapsing completely.
The US Geological Survey says the quake struck about 21 kilometers northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.

The agency posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

Several buildings in Hualien were tilting or caved in, according to the Central News Agency.

A camera set up in a garage caught the powerful quake, which struck about 11.50pm local time in Hualien.
The agency quoted a spokesman of Taiwan's Executive Yuan, the governing cabinet's office, as saying that search teams from other areas were headed to Hualien.

The preliminary information suggests the quake was about 9.5 kilometers deep.

The quake struck early in the morning near the eastern city of Hualien.
