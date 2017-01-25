Video: Horse rescued after slipping off road into deep, narrow ditch in Florida

Rescue crews in southwest Miami-Dade in the US state of Florida were called out to make a tricky rescue overnight after a horse slipped into a deep and narrow ditch next to a road.

The ditch was so deep that the rescue teams could barely see the horse's head from above.

In order to calm the animal down before the rescue a member of the rescue team blindfolded the horse.

Once a cradle was stretched around the horse with the use of ropes, a tactical team was able to attach a strong sling and raise the horse out of the ditch and onto the roadway.