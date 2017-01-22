 

Video: Horrifying moment UK police officers Taser race relations advisor in the face

A major police investigation is underway after a race relations advisor was Tasered by UK police in Bristol last weekend.

Judah Adunbi, 63, was mistakenly Tasered by police outside his home last week after officers thought he was a wanted man. 

A video taken by Mr Adunbi's neighbour shows police trying to get through the gate to his home in the Easton area, he then comes out onto the road and falls to the ground after a police officer Tasered him in the face.

Police in Bristol mistakenly Tasered the race relations advisor who they thought was a man wanted by police.
Source: Bristol Post

Mr Adunbi later said he thought he was going to die, The Guardian reports.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said on Friday they were investigating the actions of the Avon and Somerset police after the incident was referred to them by the police. 

They will review all footage of the incident and will conduct interviews with neighbours and witnesses.

"We would like to reassure the community that we will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident and whether the use of Taser by officers was appropriate in these circumstances," said IPCC Commissioner Cindy Butts.

Mr Adunbi was on Bristol's independent advisory group, which aims to create links between the police and community, and foster better relations between police and Bristol's black community.

He also worked with the Crown Prosecution Service's local community involvement panel, The Guardian reports.

