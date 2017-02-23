 

Video: The horrifying moment Harrison Ford flies plane perilously close to packed jet at US airport

Newly released video shows a plane piloted by Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at a Southern California airport.

The footage shows how Ford's decision to land on the taxiway came close to causing a major catastrophe.
Source: Associated Press

The 45 seconds of video shows the 74-year-old "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star's potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly.

Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway.

Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

