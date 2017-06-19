Video: Homes turned to ash - first footage emerges from inside London tower blaze

The Metropolitan Police have released videos from inside the charred Grenfell Tower in London, which show in close detail how the fire devastated the 24-story building that once housed up to 600 people in 120 apartments.

One scene shows a burnt-out elevator on an undisclosed floor of the public housing project that was ravaged in Wednesday's inferno, while another shows an apartment that was reduced to rubble and white ash.

Fifty-eight people are confirmed or presumed dead in the fire and authorities fear that death toll will rise.