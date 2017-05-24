Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A homeless man in Manchester pulled nails out of injured and bloody children after the Manchester attack, which left 22 dead and 59 injured.

Stephen Jones heard the explosion and rushed to the scene to help.

He said to ITV News, "It was just my instinct to go and help people out."

For the latest out of Manchester follow our live updates here.

He described the children as having, "blood all over them, they were crying and screaming".

"We had to pull nails out of their arms… and a couple out of this little girl's face."

He spoke of a woman who had cuts on her legs, who would have "just bled right out" if her legs had not been held up.

"You had to help. If I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself, walking away, leaving kids like that."