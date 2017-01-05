Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

A spoof video of the evacuation following a powerful earthquake which struck off the coast of Fiji yesterday is gaining some attention on social media.

The video posted to the Facebook page I’m Proud to be Fijian, is a comical take on yesterday's tsunami evacuation of local residents following the 7.2 earthquake which struck 274km southwest of Fiji.

Footage taken yesterday showed residents standing in an evacuation point waiting for the all clear from authorities.

No tsunami occurred and the threat level was dropped.

The lack of any waves prompted a group of Fijians to create a humourous take on yesterday's events.

The video shows the group leaning over the side of the dock screaming as a small wave crashes to the shore, mocking yesterday's tsunami warning.