Video: 'He's actually going to kill me'- Aussie Tinder attack victim speaks about terrifying stabbing ordeal

A New South Wales woman who was stabbed 11 times and had petrol poured over her body by a man she matched on the popular dating app, Tinder, has opened up on the ordeal.

Doctor Angela Jay told Channel 7's Sunday night programme, of an encounter last November, two months after the pair started dating, recounting how she thought her attacker was "actually going to kill me" in her Port Macquarie home last year.

Paul Lambert's obsession with Dr Jay began when she ended their relationship after six weeks of dating because she started to feel smothered.

He started stalking her by creating fake profiles on social media, calling and texted her constantly, threatening to harm himself and even stole keys to her house when he showed up on her doorstep one day.

After reporting the incident to police, Dr Jay changed the locks to her house and continued to work at a hospital, unaware Mr Lambert continued to watch her.

On Wednesday 2 November, Mr Lambert broke into Dr Jay's home and attacked her when she arrived home from work.

"As I was turning the corner to enter my bedroom, he jumped out at me and I screamed and he put his hand around my mouth so that I couldn't scream and looked me in the eye with a really intense look and said: 'It's OK, I just want to talk'," Dr Jay recounted.

"I didn't actually feel him stabbing me but I could see the blood when I looked down and I just thought in my head, 'oh my god, he's actually stabbing me. He's actually going to kill me.'"

Dr Jay managed to escape from her attacker after he doused her in petrol and ran to her neighbours for help.

Mr Lambert drove for two hours, fleeing Port Macquarie and police.

He only came to a stop when police laid down road spikes and as he kept advancing towards police, they opened fire, shooting him multiple times. Mr Lambert died at the scene.

Since her ordeal, Dr Jay has become an advocate for domestic violence, for White Ribbon, an Australian campaign.