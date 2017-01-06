Video: Herd of bison show attacking pack of wolves who's boss

A pack of wolves in eastern Poland chose the wrong prey when they tried to attack a herd of bison.

An online camera installed by state forestry authorities at a clearing near Browsk, in the Bialowieza forest caught the night encounter yesterday.

In the film, some bison are seen galloping into the clearing, chased by wolves.

The attackers then retreat when more bison appear and charge at them, tails raised in warning.

Bison are Europe's largest, endangered mammals and over 1,500 of them live under protection in eastern and southern Poland, mostly at large.