Video: Herd of bison show attacking pack of wolves who's boss

Source:Associated Press
A pack of wolves in eastern Poland chose the wrong prey when they tried to attack a herd of bison.
An online camera installed by state forestry authorities at a clearing near Browsk, in the Bialowieza forest caught the night encounter yesterday.
In the film, some bison are seen galloping into the clearing, chased by wolves.
The attackers then retreat when more bison appear and charge at them, tails raised in warning.
Bison are Europe's largest, endangered mammals and over 1,500 of them live under protection in eastern and southern Poland, mostly at large.
Foresters installed the camera at a feeding site to allow the general public to observe bison in their natural habitat.
