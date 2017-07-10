Video: Heavy rain causes five-storey building to collapse in Tibet

The persistent torrential rain triggered a building collapse in Jomda county, Qamdo Prefecture in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

All residents lived in the building had been evacuated before the collapse and no casualties have been reported so far.

The collapse happened in the wake of the sharply increased water level of Ziqu river in the county.

The water washed away the foundation of the building and eventually caused it to collapse and carried away by the deluge.

Meanwhile, an empty truck parked along the river bank also fell into the river as the bank was overthrown by the rapid flow.

According to local government, the rain that started to fall in June stopped as of Monday.

But the long-period rainfall had already destroyed a total of 24 bridges and damaged 57.8km of stretches in a total of 67 rural highways.

The No. 317 national highway was reopened to traffic after an intensive repair efforts.