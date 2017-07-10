 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Heavy rain causes five-storey building to collapse in Tibet

share

Source:

Associated Press

The persistent torrential rain triggered a building collapse in Jomda county, Qamdo Prefecture in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

A truck was also washed away as heavy rain causes flash flooding in the region.
Source: Associated Press

All residents lived in the building had been evacuated before the collapse and no casualties have been reported so far.

The collapse happened in the wake of the sharply increased water level of Ziqu river in the county.

The water washed away the foundation of the building and eventually caused it to collapse and carried away by the deluge.

Meanwhile, an empty truck parked along the river bank also fell into the river as the bank was overthrown by the rapid flow.

According to local government, the rain that started to fall in June stopped as of Monday.

But the long-period rainfall had already destroyed a total of 24 bridges and damaged 57.8km of stretches in a total of 67 rural highways.

The No. 317 national highway was reopened to traffic after an intensive repair efforts.

Power was off in some of the villages in the region where workers from electricity companies were working against the clock to resume the supply.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:19
2
Trump was just trying to do something kind for a hard-working Marine, but the wind wasn't playing ball.

Video: Donald Trump left scampering after hat on tarmac after attempt to help US Marine backfires

04:23
3
National's also taken a slight dive in the polls, but Mr Little is now registering the lowest levels for a Labour leader since 2009.

Andrew Little drops to fourth as preferred PM in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll that sees both major parties take a hit

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:13
5
GoPro footage has captured the moment the car clipped the unaware cyclist.

Car slams into US cyclist sending him tumbling on the road with serious injuries

00:11
Dwayne Nikora Housiaux sent 1 NEWS this video from his property in Tikokino this afternoon.

Video: 'That hurts' – Hawke's Bay man captures stunning rainbow as hailstones the size of marbles fall

Dwayne Nikora Housiaux found a "beautiful rainbow" rather more appealing this afternoon.

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ