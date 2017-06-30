Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

Source:
A close call was captured on film when a child ran out onto the road in Western Australia and narrowly avoided being hit, with the footage released as a warning to others.
The child races out in front of the car, halting in the middle of the road, before strolling back to the safety of the medium.
The car comes to a halt just metres away from the child.
The driver's daughter, Vicki Murphy, posted the clip on Facebook captioned: "This is why you hold a child's hand near a road, and how easy it is for tragic accident to happen," reported 9 NEWS.
