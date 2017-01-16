 

Video: What was he thinking? Drunk man gets stuck inside power pole in China

Associated Press

A drunk man who got himself stuck in a hollow electricity pole has to be cut out and rescued by firefighters in Qingyang City of northwest China's Guansu Province.

The man has to be cut out of the hollow power pole after a night of drinking saw him crawl inside.
Source: Associated Press

According to witness, the man got into a 20-metre-long electricity pole lying at roadside to be installed.

He crawled in from one end of the pole, where the diametre is 80 centimetres, but inside the pole it gradually becomes narrower.

The man became stuck when he crawled farther to the other end where the diametre is only 60 centimetres.

When the firefighters arrived, the man already showed signs of suffocation.

Firefighters first supplied oxygen for the man, then they dismantled the lid on the narrower end of the pole to allow a thin firefighter to get in.

The firefighter tied a rope on the man to pull him out.

The man was rushed to hospital but is believed to be stable.

