Video: 'I have never known fear and pain like it' - Man's fingers severed as cell door slammed shut

Horrific video has emerged of the moment a man's hand is caught in a police cell door as it's slammed closed in Wales.

Jamie Clark had three fingers severed as a result.

He had been accused of assaulting a police officer in in Llanelli, West Wales, and was stripped naked before being dragged into a cell at the police station.

The incident happened last June and Mr Clark, 28, has now won a legal battle to seize the CCTV footage from inside the cell as he sues the police, Metro.co.uk website reports.

The video shows a naked Mr Clark being bundled into the cell and running up to the door as it's slammed closed.

With one hand struck in the closed door, he bangs on the door with his other hand, before finally freeing the jammed hand and falling onto the floor in agony.

"I was pepper sprayed, stripped naked and bundled into a cell by half a dozen officers," Metro quoted Mr Clark as saying.

"I went to get out but that's when I felt this huge pain and felt my flesh being torn away when the door was shut.

"I was screaming in agony. I was begging the officers to open the door but no one helped me.

"The time I was stuck felt like years but really it was only seconds. I have never known fear and pain like it."

Dyfed-Powys Police said the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which said it's investigation is ongoing.