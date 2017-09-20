 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Video: 'I have never been as scared' – Kiwi caught up in Mexico's massive quake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A New Zealander who is in Mexico City has spoken about the terror of being caught up in the 7.1 earthquake that struck today. 

Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.
Source: 1 NEWS

Vanessa French had just arrived at her accommodation in Mexico City when the earthquake struck just after lunch time (local time).

"Suddenly the windows started rattling," she said.

Ms French told 1 NEWS the quake "just didn't stop. It got stronger and stronger" and was "quite violent".

Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath
Source: US ABC

She said she's been in many earthquakes, but none were as terrifying as today's.

"I have never been as scared as I was with this one. This one I was pretty frightened and [I was] shaking for quite a while afterwards."

The studio lights swing violently back and forth as the powerful quake shakes the building.
Source: FORO TV

At least 79 people have been killed in the earthquake and many buildings have been destroyed.

It is unknown how many people are trapped following the quake.

People can be heard screaming as a ball of fire shoots into the air.
Source: Twitter/@AlertaChiapas

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

00:37
Rescue workers are working against time to dig people out from beneath the collapsed buildings across the country.

Video: Miracle amongst the rubble as woman is pulled alive from collapsed building after Mexico quake
00:13
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse

00:24
Some buildings couldn't withstand the violent shaking caused by the 7.1 earthquake.

Buildings collapse and sway in the destructive Mexico quake
00:14
The powerful 7.1 earthquake struck today, collapsing buildings and destroyed roads.

Video: Mexico earthquake rips road in two

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

00:35
2
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
3
The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car


00:29
4
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse


00:10
5
At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.

Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

01:08
Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.

Video: 'I have never been as scared' – Kiwi caught up in Mexico's massive quake

Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.

01:57
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

Those who go on lengthy rants about who to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 