Video: Harrowing re-creation of car crash aftermath serves as warning not to text and drive

The scary reality of being a victim in a road crash has been highlighted in a life-like re-creation of a smash, by firefighters in England.

Eynsham Fire Station made the video in an effort to warn motorists of the dangers of being distracted by your phone while behind the wheel.

The video, filmed from the front passenger seat of the car, shows emergency workers trying to stabilse a man in the driver's seat after a crash.

Loud mechanical sounds can be heard as the rescuers frantically talk to the man.