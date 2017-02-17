 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Video: Happy Valentine’s Day! Drone footage shows RAF bomb obliterating ISIS’ HQ

Drone radar shows the epic destruction of ISIS’ headquarters in Mosul.
00:18
1
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

2

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


01:58
3
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

Christchurch evacuees frustrated with mixed messages from Civil Defence

00:25
4
Donald Trump never looked less presidential than today. Moments like this characterised today's staggering address.

Watch: 'I want to find a friendly reporter, are you a friendly reporter?' - the moment Trump's presser turned to farce

00:17
5
Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are in NZ filming Wrinkle in Time.

Watch: 'Oh my God, they're gorgeous!' Hollywood stars go bonkers over sheep being chased in NZ paddock

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.

02:21
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

Simon van Velthooven says he's excited to be one of the first "cyclors" in the world.

02:32
Matt McLean says there is some welcome relief for the fire-ravaged city.

Good news for Christchurch: Rain and favourable winds coming your way

Matt McLean says there's welcome relief for fire-ravaged Canterbury.


 
