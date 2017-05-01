Video: 'That guy got out of there just in time' – motorist lucky to escape tornado ripping through town in Texas

Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more, and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said this morning.

The storms in Texas were among several in parts of the South and Midwest that brought strong winds, thunderstorms and torrential rain, killing a total of at least six people in three states.

In Arkansas, a 65-year-old woman was killed when a tree was blown into her home Saturday.

In Missouri, a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband's efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters after heavy rains caused flooding.

The storms headed east into Mississippi and Alabama overnight.

In Texas, search teams were going door to door today, a day after storms cut a path of destruction 56 kilometres and 24 kilometres wide in Van Zandt County, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said.

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Everett told reporters at a news conference overnight.

Video from local television stations showed uprooted trees and overturned cars along rural, wet roadways, along with flattened homes.

The storms flipped pickup trucks at a Dodge dealership in Canton and tore through the business.

Mrs Everett said authorities had confirmed four deaths in the area, down from the five deaths reported earlier, but cautioned that "it is a very fluid situation and that could change".

Searchers were using dogs to determine whether "anyone is trapped and needs help, or worse," she said.