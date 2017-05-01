 

Video: 'That guy got out of there just in time' – motorist lucky to escape tornado ripping through town in Texas

Associated Press

Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more, and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said this morning.

Severe storms have killed seven people and injured dozens overnight across the US.

The storms in Texas were among several in parts of the South and Midwest that brought strong winds, thunderstorms and torrential rain, killing a total of at least six people in three states.

In Arkansas, a 65-year-old woman was killed when a tree was blown into her home Saturday.

In Missouri, a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband's efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters after heavy rains caused flooding.

The storms headed east into Mississippi and Alabama overnight.

In Texas, search teams were going door to door today, a day after storms cut a path of destruction 56 kilometres and 24 kilometres wide in Van Zandt County, Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett said. 

At least nine people have been killed during wild weather which has struck several states in the US.
Source: 417 Drone Imaging

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Everett told reporters at a news conference overnight.

Video from local television stations showed uprooted trees and overturned cars along rural, wet roadways, along with flattened homes.

The storms flipped pickup trucks at a Dodge dealership in Canton and tore through the business.

Mrs Everett said authorities had confirmed four deaths in the area, down from the five deaths reported earlier, but cautioned that "it is a very fluid situation and that could change".

Searchers were using dogs to determine whether "anyone is trapped and needs help, or worse," she said.

Fifty-six people were treated at three hospitals and six remained hospitalised overnight, two of them in critical condition, ETMC Regional Health Care Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said.

