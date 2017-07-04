 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Group of wild monkeys chase family off their turf in Florida park

share

Source:

Youtube/ TheBrotherBros

The scene was a little too reminiscent of the Planet of the Apes for one US family.
Source: Youtube/ TheBrotherBros

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:40
2
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

3
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

02:09
4
The story has many in the US hot and bothered and has been labelled "Beachgate".

New Jersey Governor ends beach shutdown: ' 'Doesn't he realise how that looks?'

01:48
5
Fire fighters say the two occupants were extremely lucky to get out of the New Winsor blaze alive.

Auckland dwelling that went up in flames injuring two people had no Council consents for kitchen or bathroom

02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ