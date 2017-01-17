Video: Goliath gator stomps around Florida park as awe-struck visitors watch

A gargantuan American alligator has been filmed by visitors during a trip to a park in Florida, leaving many in awe of the sheer size of the thing.

Kim Joiner posted a video to the Facebook page of the Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland showing the beast walking across a pathway in front of her and other visitors.

"Nature at its best," she wrote.

The alligator, which appears to be about four metres or more, is believed to be a large adult male close to the species maximum size of 4.6m long.

They are the second largest species in the alligator family behind the black caiman, which is native to the Amazonian region of South America and grows up to 5m long