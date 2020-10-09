TODAY |

Video of girl swimming with her three-metre pet python makes a splash online

An eight-year-old Israeli girl is making a splash online after posting a video of herself swimming with an enormous 3.3m pet snake.

Reuters reports the girl, Inbar, lives on an animal sanctuary in southern Israel, and sees her pet python Belle as one of the family.

Belle was named after the female character from Beauty and the Beast, and the name was inspired by her yellow colour - the same as Belle's dress in the dance scene in the movie.

Inbar said Belle has been great company during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus," she said.

Inbar's mum Sagrit told Reuters she saw it as "natural" for the two to swim together.

"There are people that say - 'you are crazy, how can you do it, you don’t love your kids,'

"It's a lovely life to live like this - when a kid grows up with animals she becomes a person that loves other people, she becomes a person that cares about others and not about themself."

