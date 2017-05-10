Video: 'Get on the ground' - police storm home after Aussie news crew sent to attack scene find suspect

An Australian news team that went to report on a brutal attack found the suspect sitting inside the house where he allegedly stabbed a woman.

The Singaporean man was on the run for a day after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer and stabbed her four times in a Brisbane Airbnb rental.

Nine News reporter Rob Morrison and his team called police when they found the 31-year-old man and stayed on the phone with police for 10 minutes, stopping him from escaping until police arrived.

"I believe the man is still inside there at the moment, sitting on the bed," Mr Morrison said while his crew filmed.

Police arrived on to the scene, running into the room where the man sat, yelling "get on the ground. Put your hands behind your back. You're under arrest buddy".

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Rod Watts told Nine News the man had been in a relationship with his alleged victim for a period of months after meeting online.

It is believed the owners of the share house overheard the attack, causing the man to flee barefoot without his wallet or passport and wearing only boxer shorts and a t-shirt.

The 20-year-old woman is in a stable condition in Princess Alexandra Hospital, suffering from a fractured skull and stab wounds.

Airbnb were "deeply concerned" by the incident and actively working with Queensland police to help the investigation, a spokesperson said.