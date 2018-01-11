 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Furniture giant Ikea wants women who think they're pregnant to wee on their catalogue

share

Source:

AAP

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is calling on customers who might be pregnant to wee on their new catalogue.

The company has put a pregnancy test on its catalogue, and if it's positive, the customer can get a discounted crib.
Source: Ourwork / Ikea

A pregnancy test has been set at the bottom of a page highlighting cribs for sale.

If the woman is expecting, according to a video on Ikea's Twitter account, a discounted price appears.

Bring the ad in, and the price of a crib drops by about 50 per cent.

However, the ad and its discount - the work of the Stockholm-based Akestam Holst advertising agency - are available only in Sweden.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:11
2
The TV icon's estate was caught up in flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 13 in California.

Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

00:22
3
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

4

Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

5

ERA rules that Christchurch farm exploited volunteer workers, fed them spoiled meat

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 