Video: Furniture giant Ikea wants women who think they're pregnant to wee on their catalogue

Source:AAP
Swedish furniture giant Ikea is calling on customers who might be pregnant to wee on their new catalogue.
A pregnancy test has been set at the bottom of a page highlighting cribs for sale.
If the woman is expecting, according to a video on Ikea's Twitter account, a discounted price appears.
Bring the ad in, and the price of a crib drops by about 50 per cent.
However, the ad and its discount - the work of the Stockholm-based Akestam Holst advertising agency - are available only in Sweden.
