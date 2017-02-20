Video: Fun-loving Aussie larrikin wakeboards roadside puddles after torrential downpour

An adventurous Aussie larrikin has taken advantage of recent flooding to put his wakeboarding skills to the test.

Lachy French and his mates were around 100m north of Derby in Western Australia's remote Kimberly region last week when they decided to wakeboard along a flooded bank which was next to a road.

Using a selfie stick, Mr French filmed himself being towed by a quad bike, at one stage swerving to avoid a road sign.