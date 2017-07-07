Video: Frustrated presenter throws paper in air, storms off set over technical issues

Technical issues during a live broadcast proved too much for this news presenter in the US.

KOAT Channel 7 host Doug Fernandez was presenting a story on a shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico when technical issues began to plague the bulletin.

Fernandez was throwing to a reporter in the field who was covering the shooting when the vision failed to appear.

Seamlessly the anchor moved onto the next story when the vision of the reporter suddenly appeared and cut him off.

Frustrated by the technical issues, Fernandez throws his paper in the air and walks out of the studio.