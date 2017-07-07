 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Frustrated presenter throws paper in air, storms off set over technical issues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Technical issues during a live broadcast proved too much for this news presenter in the US.

A tough day in the office was too much for KOAT 7's Doug Fernandez to handle.
Source: KOAT7

KOAT Channel 7 host Doug Fernandez was presenting a story on a shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico when technical issues began to plague the bulletin.

Fernandez was throwing to a reporter in the field who was covering the shooting when the vision failed to appear. 

Seamlessly the anchor moved onto the next story when the vision of the reporter suddenly appeared and cut him off.

Frustrated by the technical issues, Fernandez throws his paper in the air and walks out of the studio.


Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

00:37
2
The cyclist and truck driver collided while riding down a busy road in London.

Video: 'F***king idiot!' - truck driver loses his cool after nearly knocking cyclist off bike

00:50
3
NZTA says new data has revealed that the hillside above the road is on the move and could come down at any time.

'The entire hillside is moving' - Manawatu Gorge contractors pull out due to massive rockfall danger

00:33
4
Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.

'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

00:20
5
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.

01:51
Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.

'You could carry out the tea' – Mils Muliaina gently suggests rugby isn't for Matty McLean, who takes epic tumble on Eden Park turf

Matty could fire off a decent pass, but the former All Blacks fullback wasn't convinced a career in the game loomed for the Breakfast weatherman.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ