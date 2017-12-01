Video: Frightened deer bolts through hallway at school in the US

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day.

People jumped out of the way and no humans were injured.

Enterprise Middle School is in a rural, wooded area about 161 kilometres east of Jackson. Principal Marlon Brannan says it's unusual to see deer on campus, but this doe was grazing on a playground Wednesday morning.

He says the deer bloodied its nose by jumping and hitting a window three times, then it ran through an open door.

Brannan said "that deer was moving full-throttle" as it scrambled down two tile hallways, going about 61 metres before sliding out another open door.