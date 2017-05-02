Video: French police douse flames off each other as protesters hurl petrol bombs in May Day protest

A May Day march in Paris has turned violent less than a week before the runoff French presidential election.

A few hundred protesters started throwing gasoline bombs and other objects at police at the front end of what started as a peaceful union march in the French capital overnight.

Police responded with tear gas and truncheons.

Four police officers were injured, one seriously burned in the face, Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said, denouncing the "intolerable violence."

His statement said all would be done to identify and arrest those responsible.

Some of the violent protesters at the May Day event had signs referring to the presidential election and expressing dissatisfaction with both candidates in the weekend's runoff election.

Video showed riot police surrounding the protesters disrupting the march after isolating most of them from the rest of the crowd near the Place de la Bastille.

However, some continued to lob firebombs that exploded into flames in the street.