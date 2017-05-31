 

Video: 'Free speech or die Portland' - man accused of stabbing two on train makes vile outburst in court

The man police say fatally stabbed two men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade on a train in Portland, Oregon, shouted "you call it terrorism I call it patriotism," during his first court appearance.

Jeremy Joseph Christian allegedly racially abused Muslim women, before killing two men who came to their aid.
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was in a Multnomah County courtroom today facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the incident on a light-rail train on Friday.

He made repeated outbursts in court.

He has been appointed public defenders. 

Lane Borg, the head of the local public defender agency, said the office was "saddened by this tragedy" but urged people to let the justice system take its course.

Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. 

Three men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.

