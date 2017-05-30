Video: Foo Fighters keep playing hit song after festival pulls plug halfway through performance

The Foo Fighters had the plug pulled on their first major US performance in two years, but it didn't stop them from playing.

Dave Grohl and the band headlined the third and final night of the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley on Sunday (local time).

Although the band were reportedly given a two hour slot they weren't able to make it through their entire set before the plug was pulled, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The band had the crowd amped, even singing Happy Birthday to Grohl's wife before a strict 10pm curfew meant the speakers were shut down halfway through their 1997 classic Everlong.