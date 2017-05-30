 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Foo Fighters keep playing hit song after festival pulls plug halfway through performance

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Foo Fighters had the plug pulled on their first major US performance in two years, but it didn't stop them from playing.

The band were headlining the Napa Valley Festival when a strict 10pm curfew meant speakers were shut down during their performance.
Source: YouTube: Steve Zanco

Dave Grohl and the band headlined the third and final night of the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley on Sunday (local time).

Although the band were reportedly given a two hour slot they weren't able to make it through their entire set before the plug was pulled, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The band had the crowd amped, even singing Happy Birthday to Grohl's wife before a strict 10pm curfew meant the speakers were shut down halfway through their 1997 classic Everlong.

But lack of speakers didn't stop them from playing as video shows the band continuing the song with the crowd singing along before farewelling festival-goers for the night. 

Related

North America

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

'Darling, I think we've won it!' - what Lotto winner told husband after realising they had $27m winning ticket

02:36
2
There was some significant reshuffling since the party released its draft list a month ago.

Hayley Holt rockets up Green Party final list ahead of election

00:08
3
Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.

Video: Schapelle Corby posts cheeky clip of her watching live TV coverage of media chasing her decoy

00:24
4
Chief umpire Richard Slater has admitted the wrong decision was made in penalising Sweden.

Phew! 'The decision of the umpire stands' – Team New Zealand keep win over Artemis despite penalty shocker

01:29
5
Jeremy Paxman didn't hold back with his questions to Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

'A blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire' – interviewer grills British PM on live TV


03:17
John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

'If a child wants to play with a different type of toy it doesn’t do any harm' – parenting expert weighs into debate over Happy Meals toys

John Cowan from the Parenting Place believes children should be allowed to choose their own toys which aren’t dictated by gender.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ