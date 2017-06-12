Video: Flight forced to turn around after huge tear opens in engine cover

A China Eastern flight from Sydney to Shanghai has been forced to turn around after engine failure caused a mid-air emergency.

The flight departed Sydney around 8:30pm yesterday before experiencing problems after take off.

It returned about an hour later.

China Eastern flight forced to return to sydney after engine failure Source: 1 NEWS

The plane landed safely and no passengers were injured.

One passenger said "The moment that we took off the wing to my left just started making a massive amount of noise and they cleared all the seats."

Images show a huge hole in the engine casing of the Airbus A330, which was forced to circle for an hour before landing.