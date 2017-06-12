Video: Flight forced to turn around after huge tear opens in engine cover

Source:
A China Eastern flight from Sydney to Shanghai has been forced to turn around after engine failure caused a mid-air emergency.
The flight departed Sydney around 8:30pm yesterday before experiencing problems after take off.
It returned about an hour later.
China Eastern flight forced to return to sydney after engine failure
Source: 1 NEWS
The plane landed safely and no passengers were injured.
One passenger said "The moment that we took off the wing to my left just started making a massive amount of noise and they cleared all the seats."
Images show a huge hole in the engine casing of the Airbus A330, which was forced to circle for an hour before landing.
Passengers on board flight MU736 are expected to restart their journey later this morning.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news