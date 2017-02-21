Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft crashes into Melbourne shopping centre, sending up 'big fireball'

Five people are reportedly dead after a charter plane crashed in a Melbourne direct factory outlet and exploded this morning.

It's understood the aircraft was heading to King Island when it came in "low and fast" and hit the roof of DFO Essendon about 9am (local time).

According to news.com.au "police were able to confirm five casualties".

"It looks like it's a Beechcraft aircraft and it was a charter flight that was going to King Island, as we understand," Victoria government police Minister Lisa Neville told reporters.

"There were five people on board the flight.

"There's no status report on the condition of those who are in the aircraft or anyone yet at the DFO."

One caller told 3AW that "there is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky".

Firefighters are hosing down the side of the DFO building and the charred remains of the plane.

ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast," he told ABC 774.

"It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.

"We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us."