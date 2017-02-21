 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft crashes into Melbourne shopping centre, sending up 'big fireball'

share

Source:

AAP

Five people are reportedly dead after a charter plane crashed in a Melbourne direct factory outlet and exploded this morning.

A light aircraft crashed into the mall early this morning.
Source: Nine

It's understood the aircraft was heading to King Island when it came in "low and fast" and hit the roof of DFO Essendon about 9am (local time).

According to news.com.au "police were able to confirm five casualties".

"It looks like it's a Beechcraft aircraft and it was a charter flight that was going to King Island, as we understand," Victoria government police Minister Lisa Neville told reporters.

"There were five people on board the flight.

"There's no status report on the condition of those who are in the aircraft or anyone yet at the DFO."

One caller told 3AW that "there is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky".

Firefighters are hosing down the side of the DFO building and the charred remains of the plane.

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
Source: Nine/Facebook/Braeden Lsn Kendrick

ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast," he told ABC 774.

"It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.

"We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us."

The Tullamarine and Calder freeways are now closed as firefighters work at the crash scene.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.

Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft crashes into Melbourne shopping centre, sending up 'big fireball'

00:26
2
The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge


01:22
3
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Land Rover dumps Dan Carter over drink drive shame

00:16
4
Elliott's final over heroics proved once again he is the man for a pressure situation.

Watch: He did it again! Grant Elliott drops bat in epic joy after hitting mammoth six to win Pakistan T20 match


00:29
5
Empty food banks and drops in emergency food grants affecting are affecting our most vulnerable – report.

'Living wage' to go up 40 cents to $20.20 an hour in July

00:45
The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.

Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft crashes into Melbourne shopping centre, sending up 'big fireball'

Five people are believed to have been on board a charter plane that crashed in a Melbourne direct factory outlet and exploded.

03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.


02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ