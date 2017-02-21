 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft carrying golfers crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

share

Source:

AAP

Five people are reportedly dead after a charter plane crashed in a Melbourne direct factory outlet and exploded this morning.

A light aircraft crashed into the mall early this morning.
Source: Nine

The plane that crashed into DFO Essendon this morning was bound for King Island with five golfers on board.

A source on King Island told Fairfax that the golfers were due to arrive on the island this morning. 

It's understood the small aircraft had taken off from Runway 17 at Essendon Airport when the pilot made two mayday calls just before crashing into DFO Essendon at about 11am (NZ time).

There are currently 16 emergency crews working to battle the fire and Police superintendent Mick Frewen said it is making it impossible for investigators to get inside to determine the damage.

The plane hit a storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi and a Focus on Furniture store this morning, he told reporters.

The Tullamarine freeway was closed so investigators could preserve debris that landed on the road.

In a statement from Essedon Fields the CEO said the airport is working with authorities to determine the cause of the crash, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is on route to commence investigation of the incident.

"Essedone Airport is closed other than for essential emergency services. All traffic has been diverted to Melbourne and Avalon Airports," the statement reads.

DFO Essendon is also closed until further notice.

It's understood the aircraft came in "low and fast" and hit the roof of DFO Essendon about 9am (local time).

Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.
Source: ABC Australia

According to news.com.au "police were able to confirm five casualties".

"It looks like it's a Beechcraft aircraft and it was a charter flight that was going to King Island, as we understand," Victoria government police Minister Lisa Neville told reporters.

"There were five people on board the flight.

"There's no status report on the condition of those who are in the aircraft or anyone yet at the DFO."

'Coming in really low and fast"

One caller told 3AW that "there is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky".

Firefighters are hosing down the side of the DFO building and the charred remains of the plane.

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
Source: Nine/Facebook/Braeden Lsn Kendrick

ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast," he told ABC 774.

"It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.

"We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.

Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft carrying golfers crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

00:26
2
The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge


00:45
3
The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.

Video: Black smoke billows into Melbourne sky after plane crashes into shopping centre and explodes

01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


01:27
5
The man who filmed the incident says there were 'another half a dozen near misses' over a 40km stretch of road.

Watch: Exasperated local films car weaving erratically across Otago's notorious Crown Range

03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Massive support for NZ drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund pads and tampons

The swell of support came after Pharmac announced it was considering subsidies on sanitary products.


02:02
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

Jack Tame to Andrew Little: 'You don't worry about a poll that has you as the preferred PM at seven per cent?'

The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

02:57
Paul Askin spoke at Steve Askin's funeral today where his son's coffin was decorated with SAS insignia.

'He lived a full life, a life cut short' - decorated war hero, Steve Askin, farewelled in emotionally-charged Christchurch funeral

More than $30,000 has been raised on Givealittle for the family of Steve Askin.

02:06
Phil Goff has proposed implementing the so-called living wage for over 2000 Auckland Council employees.

Video: $5 pay rise on the horizon for Auckland, Wellington council staff

A new "living wage" incentive for council staff is a blessing for the likes of Wellington parking warden Fuifui Anae.

01:09
TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and rejoice – better weather is here!

TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett with the latest forecast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ