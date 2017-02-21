Video: Five feared dead after light aircraft carrying golfers crashes into Melbourne shopping centre

Five people are reportedly dead after a charter plane crashed in a Melbourne direct factory outlet and exploded this morning.

The plane that crashed into DFO Essendon this morning was bound for King Island with five golfers on board.

A source on King Island told Fairfax that the golfers were due to arrive on the island this morning.

It's understood the small aircraft had taken off from Runway 17 at Essendon Airport when the pilot made two mayday calls just before crashing into DFO Essendon at about 11am (NZ time).

There are currently 16 emergency crews working to battle the fire and Police superintendent Mick Frewen said it is making it impossible for investigators to get inside to determine the damage.

The plane hit a storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi and a Focus on Furniture store this morning, he told reporters.



The Tullamarine freeway was closed so investigators could preserve debris that landed on the road.

In a statement from Essedon Fields the CEO said the airport is working with authorities to determine the cause of the crash, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is on route to commence investigation of the incident.

"Essedone Airport is closed other than for essential emergency services. All traffic has been diverted to Melbourne and Avalon Airports," the statement reads.

DFO Essendon is also closed until further notice.

It's understood the aircraft came in "low and fast" and hit the roof of DFO Essendon about 9am (local time).

According to news.com.au "police were able to confirm five casualties".

"It looks like it's a Beechcraft aircraft and it was a charter flight that was going to King Island, as we understand," Victoria government police Minister Lisa Neville told reporters.

"There were five people on board the flight.

"There's no status report on the condition of those who are in the aircraft or anyone yet at the DFO."

'Coming in really low and fast"

One caller told 3AW that "there is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky".

Firefighters are hosing down the side of the DFO building and the charred remains of the plane.

ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast," he told ABC 774.

"It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.