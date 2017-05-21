Video: First lady Melania Trump decides to keep head bare in Saudi Arabia trip

Ignoring President Donald Trump's past admonition, US first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head today when they arrived in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.

Two years ago, then-citizen Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama's decision to go bare-headed on a January 2015 visit with her husband.

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," Mr Trump tweeted at the time, including a short-hand spelling for "enough."

Under the kingdom's strict dress code for women, Saudi women and most female visitors are required to wear a loose, black robe known as an abaya, in public.

Most women in Saudi Arabia also cover their hair and face with a veil known as the niqab.

But head coverings aren't required for foreigners and most Western women go without.

While Mrs Trump dressed conservatively today in a long-sleeved, black pantsuit accented with a wide, gold-coloured belt, her below-the-shoulder brown hair blew in the breeze at King Khalid International Airport in the capital city of Riyadh.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit an art exhibit with Saudi King Salam at the Royal Court Palace Source: Associated Press

She followed the example set by other, high-profile Western women, including Mrs Obama.

Hillary Clinton, on trips to Saudi Arabia as Obama's secretary of state, also did not cover her head.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, a senior White House adviser who is also accompanying her father, also left her head uncovered.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic Shariah law where unrelated men and women are segregated in most public places.