 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: First lady Melania Trump decides to keep head bare in Saudi Arabia trip

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ignoring President Donald Trump's past admonition, US first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head today when they arrived in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.

The move comes after Donald Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama for doing the same thing two years ago.
Source: Associated Press

Two years ago, then-citizen Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama's decision to go bare-headed on a January 2015 visit with her husband.

"Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies," Mr Trump tweeted at the time, including a short-hand spelling for "enough."

Under the kingdom's strict dress code for women, Saudi women and most female visitors are required to wear a loose, black robe known as an abaya, in public.

Most women in Saudi Arabia also cover their hair and face with a veil known as the niqab.

But head coverings aren't required for foreigners and most Western women go without.

While Mrs Trump dressed conservatively today in a long-sleeved, black pantsuit accented with a wide, gold-coloured belt, her below-the-shoulder brown hair blew in the breeze at King Khalid International Airport in the capital city of Riyadh.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit an art exhibit with Saudi King Salam at the Royal Court Palace

Source: Associated Press

She followed the example set by other, high-profile Western women, including Mrs Obama.

Hillary Clinton, on trips to Saudi Arabia as Obama's secretary of state, also did not cover her head.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, a senior White House adviser who is also accompanying her father, also left her head uncovered.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic Shariah law where unrelated men and women are segregated in most public places.

Women are banned from driving, although rights advocates have campaigned to lift that ban.

Related

Middle East

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

00:31
2
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

3
Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

00:31
4
Police are processing a scene in Papatoetoe after a man was found dead last night.

Homicide investigation launched after male found dead at South Auckland house

00:45
5
Team Parker admit that they are beginning to see the British heavyweight’s weaknesses before a potential unification bout.

'Which of you wants this work first?' - Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua


00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ