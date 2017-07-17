 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Firefighters rush to douse flames nearing homes as wildfires rage across Croatia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Firefighters in Croatia and Montenegro have been struggling to contain wild fires that have erupted along the Adriatic coast in the two countries at the height of the tourism season.

Firefighters have been struggling to contain wildfires that erupted along the Adriatic coast.
Source: Associated Press

In Croatia, the blazes have spread over several locations along the coast and on the islands, engulfing pine forests and low shrubbery in extremely dry and windy weather.

Near the coastal town of Sibenik, a fire almost reached houses, but firefighting planes managed to stop the flames from spreading any further.

Thick smoke has closed down the main road in the area.

More fires have been reported further north, near the town of Pula, and on the islands of Pag and Vir.

In Montenegro, strong winds hampered efforts to battle several fires along the coast and near the capital, Podgorica.

Related

UK and Europe

00:31
Thousands have been forced to flee from their homes as wildfires continue to burn.

'We pray for rain' - homes destroyed, thousands flee as wildfires rip through Canada and US

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

01:13
2
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

00:34
3
Cilic admitted he broke down against Roger Federer because "I wasn't able to give it my best."

Watch: Marin Cilic breaks down in tears mid-match against Federer, consoled by Wimbledon medical staff

00:28
4
The NZ side rallied from behind to edge Australia 60-57 in the final of the U21 tournament in Botswana.

NZ pip Australia winning back-to-back Youth World Cup netball titles

5
The Warehouse

The Warehouse to offer 1000 unemployed young Kiwis a foot on the job ladder


01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 