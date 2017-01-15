 

Video: Fighter jet explodes as it crashes at Thailand air show

A Thai air force pilot died when his fighter jet crashed at an air show Saturday during the country's Children's Day.

The pilot was killed in the crash, which took place at the Hat Yai air base in the south of Thailand.
Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen jet maneuvering over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a ball of fire away from spectators.

The Ministry of Defense was investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot's family.

The pilot has not been named.

Children's Day is usually observed with public outings at military bases.

