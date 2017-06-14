Video: Fears people trapped as huge fire engulfs residential tower block in London

Fire has engulfed a tower block in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Reports suggest people are still trapped in the 27-storey Grenfell Tower.

BBC World are reporting two people being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Metropolitan Police say residents are still being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries.

There are fears the building may collapse.

Forty fire engines were called to the scene just after midday (NZT).

Dan Daly the assistant commissioner of the London fire brigade said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire".

"This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."