Video: Fans swarm Brazilian football field, police respond with brute force

Associated Press

A Brazilian top-flight (Serie A) league match had to be abandoned in the 82nd minute on Sunday after fans invaded the pitch.

Riot police were forced to use rubber bullets and batons, and the match was abandoned.
Relegation-threatened Ponte Preta were taking on Vitoria at the Estadio Moises Lucarelli in Campinas and had led 2-0 early in the first half.

Their defender Rodrigo was sent off in the 20th minute for grabbing the backside of Vitoria striker Santiago Trellez and the visitors staged a second-half comeback.

It was 2-2 with eight minutes left when Vitoria scored a third - that scoreline would see Ponte Preta drop down to Brazil's second tier and home fans broke through a section of fencing and invaded the pitch, throwing stones and wielding wooden sticks.

Players ran for cover and riot police came on to restore order, firing rubber bullets and using batons.

Match officials eventually decided to abandon the game after the authorities could not guarantee the safety of the players.

