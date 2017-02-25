Video: Explosion razes century-old Cleveland power plant to the ground in seconds

A century-old power plant along Lake Erie in Cleveland has been demolished with 200 pounds of explosives that brought it crashing down in the middle of the night.

The 93m smokestack and the boiler building of FirstEnergy's Lake Shore Power Plant were toppled early Friday using strategic blasts.

A crowd of people watching from a nearby marina whistled and cheered as loud booms and flashes of orange cut through the darkness and the structure keeled over.

"It's the last time I'm going to see the plant as it was, and it's very emotional for me for being here, and it will never be the same," said Joe Cerare, a former employee at the plant.

Area residents had been warned about the noise.

It was the peak of a $21 million demolition project.

A FirstEnergy spokeswoman told local media it went according to plan.

The power plant was a landmark on the lakeshore and closed in 2015.