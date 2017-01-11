 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Epic drone footage captures Greece's snow-covered Acropolis as you've never seen it before

share

Source:

Associated Press

Schools remained closed in Athens today as the Greek capital and the Acropolis lay under a blanket of snow.

Heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures have brought large parts of Greece to a standstill and left the Acropolis under a blanket of snow.
Source: Associated Press

Large swaths of Greece have been hit by sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Schools are set to stay closed in other parts of the country as well.

Snow cancelled several flights in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, while a state of emergency was declared in several parts of the country.

Snow dusted the ancient Acropolis in Athens and closed most schools in the capital, while more than 10 heated shelters were opened for homeless people.

An Athens municipal employee was placed under disciplinary review for allegedly telling occupants to leave a shelter because his shift had ended and nobody was available to take his place.

Related

UK and Europe

00:35
In southern Italy 50 trucks remained stuck in snow for three nights as high winds and heavy snow close roads, delay flights and ferries.

Hungry, freezing truck drivers trapped by Europe's deadly winter snow
00:24
An eyewitness filmed the close encounter with his phone in Istanbul, Turkey.

Watch: Fully laden container ship comes perilously close to shore during snow storm
01:00
Freezing temperatures and snow hit southern and central Italy on overnight.

Video: Aerial footage shows snow-dusted quake-destroyed Italian town of Norcia as work continues on basilica

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

00:52
2

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

00:27
3
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:27
4
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

5

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.

00:58
The PM says the EU values New Zealand’s political and economic stability.

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long European trip.

00:27
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ