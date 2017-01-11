Video: Epic drone footage captures Greece's snow-covered Acropolis as you've never seen it before

Schools remained closed in Athens today as the Greek capital and the Acropolis lay under a blanket of snow.

Large swaths of Greece have been hit by sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Schools are set to stay closed in other parts of the country as well.

Snow cancelled several flights in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, while a state of emergency was declared in several parts of the country.

Snow dusted the ancient Acropolis in Athens and closed most schools in the capital, while more than 10 heated shelters were opened for homeless people.