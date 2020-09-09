TODAY |

Video emerges of New Zealander aboard ill-fated livestock ship as seawater streams over deck

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
New footage has emerged from on board the ill-fated Gulf Livestock 1, before the cattle ship sunk off the coast of Japan.

One of the two Kiwis on board – Scott Harris – can be seen in the footage, which was filmed by an Australian crewmate. Source: Supplied

The vessel left Napier's port on 14 August, bound for China, carrying nearly 6000 cattle and 43 crew members, including two New Zealanders.

It sent a distress call from the west of Amami Ōshima, an island in southwestern Japan, last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Japan's Coast Guard continue to search by boat and plane, but so far only two survivors have been found.

Footage taken by one of the Australian crew members the day before the vessel disappeared, shows water filling the decks of the ship.

"Really safe," he can be heard saying. 

Scott Harris went missing after the cattle ship he was on capsized in the East China Sea. Source: Supplied/Karen Adrian

Karen Adrian, the mother of 37-year-old Manawatū man Scott Harris, says her son can be seen in the footage "watching in amazement".

Her son has sent her an earlier message saying, "we haven’t been allowed outside for 12 hours".

"At least two decks completely washed out," his message reads.

"Twenty degree tilts … no idea on swell size, was 12 foot yesterday morning."

Adrian shared the video and messages with 1 NEWS. 

A second video from on board shows the sea conditions just hours before it's believed the ship got into trouble.

The crew member filming the video can be heard saying, "pretty wild weather".

The second New Zealander who was on board the vessel was Southland man Lochie Bellerby.

A spokesperson for his family’s told 1 NEWS they "retain hope for Lochie".

World
Asia
Laura James
