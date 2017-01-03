Video emerges of the New Year countdown inside Istanbul nightclub before deadly attack

A video posted on Facebook hours after the New Year's attack that killed 39 people in Istanbul shows people celebrating and counting down to midnight at the popular Reina nightclub.

The video was posted by Ukrainian national Natalia Volnova, who said in her post that not all of her friends had survived the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group today.

In her Facebook post, Volnova thanked the policemen who pulled her out from under a table where she was hiding and covered her, as well as a fellow Ukrainian woman who returned a jacket she lost in the chaos.

She also said in the post that she saw the attacker run close to her, but had not been shot herself.