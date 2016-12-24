Video: Elephant delivers nasty revenge on pushy friend in Thailand

An elephant was filmed by staff at the Elephant Nature Park in Kuet Chang, Thailand getting some smelly revenge on a pushy friend.

The play-fighting between three elephants to get to the top of a mound of dirt can be seen turning from a playful affair to a rather disgusting insult.

Faa Mai attempts to climb to the top of elephant Kabu's small hill.

"But every time when she reaches the top, Kabu will push her off, reclaiming the mound as her own," wrote the Save Elephant Foundation.

Faa Mai then can be seen climbing back up the mound to sit on Kabu's head spluttering a loud fart onto the elephant's face.