 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Elephant delivers nasty revenge on pushy friend in Thailand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An elephant was filmed by staff at the Elephant Nature Park in Kuet Chang, Thailand getting some smelly revenge on a pushy friend. 

Faa Mai in Kuet Chang's Elephant Nature Park did not take kindly to being shoved off his hill so he responded with a nasty surprise.
Source: Youtube: elephantnews

The play-fighting between three elephants to get to the top of a mound of dirt can be seen turning from a playful affair to a rather disgusting insult. 

Faa Mai attempts to climb to the top of elephant Kabu's small hill.

"But every time when she reaches the top, Kabu will push her off, reclaiming the mound as her own," wrote the Save Elephant Foundation.

Faa Mai then can be seen climbing back up the mound to sit on Kabu's head spluttering a loud fart onto the elephant's face.

Save Elephant Foundation shared the video to YouTube writing that Faa Mai was "frustrated" with Kabu and decided "to share a lesson of her own".

Related

Asia

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

00:35
2
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:40
3
Storm Barbara battered Birmingham Airport causing pilots grief and passengers unease as they touched down at uncomfortable angles.

Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

4

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after receiving leg and abdominal injuries

00:15
5
Weather reporter for Madrid Contigo, Elena Minambres, was joined by colleagues as she celebrated her astonishing win.

Watch: Ecstatic Spanish weather presenter can't control herself after realising big lotto win on live TV

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ