Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

Four teens who hurled stones at a taxi in the UK have been convicted after leaving an elderly woman with a fractured skull.

Video footage provided to ITV taken in the back of the taxi shows the shocking moment when the stones come through multiple windows.

The 70-year-old woman was hit in the head and was knocked unconscious for several seconds.

When she came around, she cried out in terror as her husband attempted to tend to her.

The offenders, aged 15, 16, 16 and 17, threw rocks at more than seven cars along Bristol Road in Birmingham, police said.